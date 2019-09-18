Pioneer League Championship Trophy Appearance Friday

September 18, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release





Idaho Falls, ID - The Idaho Falls Chukars will have the Pioneer League Championship trophy on display this upcoming Friday. From 5-7 PM fans have the opportunity to snap a photo with the trophy inside Buffalo Wild Wings, which is located at 1430 Milligan Road in Idaho Falls.

Members of the Chukars front office will be there with the trophy and to interact with fans. No players will be in attendance. There will also be pre-order forms for 2019 Pioneer League Championship T-Shirts, as well as information on 2020 Idaho Falls Chukars Season Tickets, group outings, and sponsorships.

