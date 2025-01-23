Pioneer League All-Star Troy Viola Joins Ducks

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of infielder Troy Viola. He begins his first season with the Ducks and fourth in professional baseball.

"We are excited to welcome Troy to Long Island," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He was one of the top hitters in the Pioneer League last season."

Viola spent the 2024 season with the Boise Hawks, where he was teammates with current Ducks shortstop Kole Kaler. He played in 94 games, totaling a .343 batting average, a .427 on-base percentage, a .639 slugging percentage and a 1.066 OPS. The California native ranked fourth in the Pioneer League with 28 home runs while sitting fifth in doubles (30) and eighth in both RBIs (94) and hits (132). His season was highlighted by posting a .383 batting average on the road and a stretch in which he homered in five consecutive games from July 26-31. For his efforts, he was named a Pioneer League Mid-Season All-Star.

The 26-year-old began his professional career in 2022 with the Evansville Otters of the Frontier League after playing two seasons at San Jose State University and one at Purdue University. He then went on to play 76 games with the Windy City ThunderBolts of the Frontier League in 2023, finishing the season with seven homers, 35 RBIs, 43 runs, 57 hits, eight doubles and two triples. During his 2022 campaign at Purdue, Viola earned Academic All-Big Ten honors and was recognized as the team's Defensive Player of the Year.

The Ducks open the 2025 regular season, presented by Catholic Health, on Friday, April 25, against the Lancaster Stormers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Season ticket plans, mini plans and group ticket packages are now available. For more information or to secure your seats, please call (631) 940-3825.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

