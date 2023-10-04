Pioneer Baseball League Announces 2023 Award Winners and All-Star Team

The Pioneer Baseball League (PBL) announced today its 2023 award winners and All-Star team, recognizing the top performers throughout the year.

This year's awards are headlined by Ogden outfielder Reese Alexiades, who was voted the league's Most Valuable Player. Missoula hurler Alfredo Villa won the Pitcher of the Year award. There was a tie in the Rookie of the Year voting, leading to both John Michael Faile of Billings and Ron Washington Jr. of Grand Junction being honored. Ogden's Dan Kubiuk rounds out the award winners, taking home Reliever of the Year.

In his third year in Ogden, Alexiades enjoyed his finest season as a pro. He batted .326/.433/.671 with a league-leading 29 home runs, 31 doubles, 90 RBIs, and 29 stolen bases. Alexiades also paced the league with 64 extra-base hits while ranking third in doubles and seventh in both RBIs and steals. He was particularly great in the month of June, when he slugged .896 and was the Dynaswing South Division Batter of the Month.

Alfredo Villa followed up his solid showing in 2022 with a historic performance in 2023. The right-hander becomes the first PBL pitcher to win the Triple Crown since Ricardo Rodriguez did so in 2000, going 13-1 with a 2.82 ERA and 129 strikeouts in a league-leading 108 2/3 innings. Villa won the TrackMan North Division Pitcher of the Month award twice, and was nearly untouchable in August, recording a microscopic 1.59 ERA in 38 2/3 innings.

John Michael Faile joined Billings in June and was a driving force behind their late-season surge. In just 54 games, Faile cranked 21 homers and drove in 70 runs with a 1.175 OPS. Faile won the Dynaswing North Division Batter of the Month award in August, hitting 11 homers and slugging .885. In addition to Faile, Ron Washington Jr. becomes the second straight Jackalope and Pitt Panther to earn Rookie of the Year honors. Washington slugged 24 homers, good for third-most in the PBL, and drove in 88 runs with a 1.056 OPS in 90 games.

Abdel Guadalupe enjoyed a strong year in his first full season of professional baseball. The Puerto Rican-born outfielder hit .351/.393/.592 with 17 homers and 89 RBIs, which was tied for the team lead. Guadalupe also struck out in just 39 of his 333 at-bats.

Dan Kubiuk was automatic coming out of the Ogden bullpen, going a perfect 15-for-15 in save opportunities. In 35 2/3 innings, Kubiuk allowed just two earned runs, giving him a minuscule 0.50 ERA, striking out 50 batters against just nine walks. Kubiuk also recorded the final out of both the Division and Championship Series for the Raptors.

The award winners were based on votes from the 10 clubs in the PBL and the League Office.

Player Position Team Category

Reese Alexiades CF Ogden Raptors Most Valuable Player (MVP)

Alfredo Villa P Billings Mustangs Pitcher of the Year

Dan Kubiuk RP Ogden Raptors Reliever of the Year

John Michael Faile / Ron Washington Jr. C / OF Billings Mustangs / Grand Junction Rockies Rookie of the Year

Abdel Guadalupe OF Northern Colorado Owlz International Player of the Year

2023 SEASON STATISTICAL LEADERS

Player Position Team Category

Dondrei Hubbard 1B/OF Missoula PaddleHeads Batting Average Leader .395 Season Batting Average (BA)

Alfredo Villa Pitcher Missoula PaddleHeads Pitching Earned Run Average Leader 2.82 Earned Run Average (ERA)

Reese Alexiades IF Ogden Raptors Home Run Leader 29 Home Runs (HR)

Jaylen Hubbard IF Grand Junction Jackalopes Runs Batted In Leader 117 Runs Batted In (RBI)

Alfredo Villa P Missoula PaddleHeads Strikeout Leader 129 Strikouts (K)

Alfredo Villa P Missoula PaddleHeads Wins Leader 13 Wins

Dan Kubiuk P Ogden Raptors Saves Leader 15 Saves

2023 PIONEER BASEBALL LEAGUE POSTSEASON ALL-STAR TEAM

Player Position Team Category

Joe Johnson 1B Grand Junction Jackalopes

Jaylen Hubbard 2B Grand Junction Jackalopes

Payton Robertson SS Northern Colorado Owlz

Dusty Stroup 3B Rocky Mountain Vibes

John Michael Faile C Billings Mustangs

Jacob Cruce LF Grand Junction Jackalopes

Reese Alexiades CF Ogden Raptors

Ron Washington Jr. RF Grand Junction Jackalopes

Jacob Barfield DH Rocky Mountain Vibes

Alfredo Villa SP Missoula PaddleHeads Starting Pitcher

Connor Schultz SP Missoula PaddleHeads Starting Pitcher

Dan Kubiuk RP Ogden Raptors Relief Pitcher

Justin Coleman RP Glacier Range Riders Relief Pitcher

