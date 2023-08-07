Pinckney Wins Carolina League Player of the Week

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - FredNat outfielder Andrew Pinckney has been named the Carolina League Player of the Week for the week of August 1-6, Major League Baseball announced today.

Pinckney, the Washington Nationals' fourth round draft selection out of Alabama, made a big splash in his first week with the FredNats, going 10-for-20 with three doubles, his first professional home run, and six RBI as the FredNats took five out of six games from the Salem Red Sox in Pinckney's debut week.

He also scored nine runs, walked twice against just three strikeouts, and had an outfield assist, throwing out a base runner at home plate from right field. His OPS for the week in five games was 1.345.

Pinckney is the second FredNat to win the Carolina League Player of the Week honor this year, joining Daylen Lile who won it in July prior to his promotion to High-A Wilmington.

Pinckney and the FredNats hit the road for a six-game series in Lynchburg to face the Hillcats (Cleveland Guardians) starting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

