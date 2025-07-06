Pimpleton GOES OFF with a 97-Yard PRTD I CFL

July 6, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video







Kalil Pimpleton breaks free for a spectacular 97-yard punt return touchdown, cutting Edmonton's lead to 22-17 and swinging momentum back in Ottawa's favor.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 6, 2025

Roughriders Re-Sign OL Nick Jones - Saskatchewan Roughriders

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.