Pimpleton GOES OFF with a 97-Yard PRTD I CFL

July 6, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Kalil Pimpleton breaks free for a spectacular 97-yard punt return touchdown, cutting Edmonton's lead to 22-17 and swinging momentum back in Ottawa's favor.
