Pimpleton Goes 65-Yards to Give RedBlacks the Late Game Lead: CFL
October 25, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video
Dru Brown connects with Kalil Pimpleton, putting the Ottawa REDBLACKS on top with less than two minutes to go in the game.
