Pimpleton Goes 65-Yards to Give RedBlacks the Late Game Lead: CFL

October 25, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video







Dru Brown connects with Kalil Pimpleton, putting the Ottawa REDBLACKS on top with less than two minutes to go in the game.

