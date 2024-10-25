Awe fined
October 25, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced:
Calgary linebacker Micah Awe has been fined for delivering a high hit on Hamilton quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell.
As per league policy, the amount of the fine was not disclosed.
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from October 25, 2024
- Awe fined - CFL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.