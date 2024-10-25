Awe fined

TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced:

Calgary linebacker Micah Awe has been fined for delivering a high hit on Hamilton quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell.

As per league policy, the amount of the fine was not disclosed.

