October 25, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release


TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced:

Calgary linebacker Micah Awe has been fined for delivering a high hit on Hamilton quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell.

As per league policy, the amount of the fine was not disclosed.

