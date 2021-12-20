Piechocki Returns for 6th Season as Manager

Kalamazoo, MI - Cody Piechocki will return in 2022 for another season as the Growlers skipper.

Piechocki, a Western Michigan University alum, has been with the Growlers since the franchise's inaugural season in 2014. Starting out as an assistant coach in Kalamazoo, Piechocki now enters his sixth season as the field manager. Since taking over managerial duties, he has led the Growlers to three playoff appearances, including the 2020 pandemic modified season.

Piechocki is a Kalamazoo area native and graduated from Mattawan High School, where he picked up a plethora of honors for his play on the diamond. After his college career was cut short due to injury, Piechocki found his way back to his alma mater to begin his coaching career as an assistant. During Piechocki's time at Kalamazoo Valley CC, the program worked its way to its' first-ever national ranking, climbing as high as 19th in the NJCAA. Though Piechocki started his Northwoods league along the other side of I-94 in Battle Creek, he has a record of four wins, three losses, and one tie in the I94 Cup rivalry cup series with Battle Creek.

Growlers fans can look forward to another great season of player development and exciting play on the field with Piechocki at the helm, as well as more fun in the ballpark at Homer Stryker field in 2022.

