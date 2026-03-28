PICK 6 for Steven Jones Jr!
Published on March 28, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Dallas Renegades YouTube Video
Jumped the route... took it home Ã°Å¸ËÂ® ¬ÂÃ°Å¸'Â¨
Steven Jones Jr puts Renegades on the board.
#ufl #football #dallasrenegades
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