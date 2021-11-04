Photos with Santa, Holiday Crafts Headline Very Shrimp Christmas on December 11

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are inviting families to kick off the holiday season with the fourth annual Very Shrimpy Christmas event presented by The Law Offices of Ron Sholes P.A. from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, December 11 at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Fans can enjoy free pictures with Santa Claus, holiday crafts, vendor tables with treats and visits from Jumbo Shrimp mascots Southpaw and Scampi as the HD videoboard as 121 Financial Ballpark screens holiday movie classics. Concessions, holiday treats and refreshments will be available for purchase. Additionally, the Jumbo Shrimp Souvenir Store will be open.

Admission is only $5 per person at the home plate gate, with free parking available in Lot P.

A Very Shrimpy Christmas is a stroller and wheelchair-accessible event with seating available both on the concourse and in the stadium seating bowl. The field will not be open for this event, and no outside food or beverages will be permitted into the ballpark.

