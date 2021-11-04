Nashville Sounds' 2021 Holiday Bundle on Sale Now
November 4, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today its annual Holiday Bundle is on sale now. The 2021 Holiday Bundle is customizable with two ticket options and four different hat options.
The $99 Holiday Bundle ($150 retail value) includes:
Six (6) Corner Section ticket vouchers to be used during the 2022 season.
One (1) Nashville Sounds hat - choices include 47' Brand Adjustable Clean Up Hat (vintage navy, red, white, or royal blue).
One (1) Nashville Sounds reusable tote bag.
One (1) Nashville Sounds rally towel.
One (1) Nashville Sounds holiday ornament.
The $149 Holiday Bundle ($205 retail value) includes:
Six (6) Select Section ticket vouchers to be used during the 2022 season.
One (1) Nashville Sounds hat - choices include 47' Brand Adjustable Clean Up Hat (vintage navy, red, white, or royal blue).
One (1) Nashville Sounds reusable tote bag.
One (1) Nashville Sounds rally towel.
One (1) Nashville Sounds holiday ornament.
Customizable Holiday Bundles can be purchased at www.milb.com/nashville/tickets/holiday.
Holiday Bundle sales will conclude on Monday, December 13 at 11:59 p.m. to ensure delivery by Christmas Day. Sales tax and fees are not included in the $99 and $149 prices.
All ticket vouchers will be delivered digitally to the buyer or the gift recipient. 2022 ticket vouchers can be used for any game except July 1-3 and any postseason games.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2022 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from November 4, 2021
- Nashville Sounds' 2021 Holiday Bundle on Sale Now - Nashville Sounds
- Photos with Santa, Holiday Crafts Headline Very Shrimp Christmas on December 11 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville Sounds Stories
- Nashville Sounds' 2021 Holiday Bundle on Sale Now
- Nashville Sounds Announce Game Times for 2022 Home Schedule
- Bacon Eggs & Kegs Event at First Horizon Park Postponed
- Luke Barker Named to Triple-A East All-Star Team
- Pablo Reyes' Grand Slam Leads Sounds over Indians