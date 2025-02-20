Phoenix Mercury Sign Natasha Mack and Celeste Taylor

February 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have signed forward Natasha Mack and guard Celeste Taylor to training camp contracts, the team announced today.

Mack, 6-3, appeared in all 40 games (11 starts) with Phoenix last season and averaged 3.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 57.3% from the field. She ranked second in the league in blocks per 40 minutes (3.0) and was one of seven players to record at least one block in 28 or more games.

Taylor, 5-11, appeared in 15 games (four starts) with Phoenix last season and averaged 3.5 points, 1.8 rebounds. 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game. Taylor, the 15th overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever, also appeared in five games with Indiana and two games with Connecticut. She ranked sixth amongst rookies in blocks (1.2) and steals (1.8) per 40 minutes, joining Cameron Brink as the only rookies in the top six of both categories in 2024.

The Mercury will tip off the 2025 WNBA regular season at home on Saturday, May 17 at 7 p.m. against the Seattle Storm in the Fry's Food Stores Home Opener. Tickets for the home opener are available at phoenixmercury.com/tix.

