PHILPOT MAGIC AGAIN Leads to Another Als TD: CFL

Published on September 13, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







Tyson Philpot with a magical catch for a whopping 77 yard strike. Shae Patterson tidies it up the next play to increase the stranglehold on Saskatchewan.







