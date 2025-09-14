PHILPOT MAGIC AGAIN Leads to Another Als TD: CFL
Published on September 13, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video
Tyson Philpot with a magical catch for a whopping 77 yard strike. Shae Patterson tidies it up the next play to increase the stranglehold on Saskatchewan.
Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from September 13, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.