Phillies Name Anthony Contreras New IronPigs Manager

Allentown, Pennsylvania - Anthony Contreras has been named manager of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs for the 2022 season, as announced by Philadelphia Phillies' Director of Player Development Preston Mattingly. This will be Contreras' first managerial post at the Triple-A level.

Contreras spent the previous seven seasons as a manager within the San Diego Padres minor league system. He replaces Gary Jones, who was named International League Manager of the Year in 2018 after guiding the IronPigs to their only divisional championship that same season. Jones managed the IronPigs for three seasons.

Contreras, 38, wrapped up the 2021 season as the manager of the High-A Fort Wayne TinCaps. He managed five seasons with Fort Wayne (2016-21), becoming their all-time winningest manager with 310 wins and led them to two playoff appearances. Prior to his time managing in Fort Wayne, he managed the Arizona League Padres in 2014 and the Tri-City Dust Devils in 2015.

His professional playing career launched after he was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the ninth round of the 2005 MLB June Amateur Draft from San Jose State University. An infielder, Contreras spent his first three seasons in the Giants system and his final six as a San Diego farmhand - advancing up to Triple-A Portland (2010) and Tucson (2011-13). He finished his playing career with a .257 batting average, 177 doubles, 22 home runs, and 281 RBIs in 729 games.

Contreras becomes the sixth manager all-time for the IronPigs, following Dave Huppert (2008-10), Ryne Sandberg (2011-12), Dave Brundage (2013-16), Dusty Wathan (2017), and Jones (2018-21).

