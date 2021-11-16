I-Cubs Introduce New Character Cap Logo

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs are proud to introduce a cap logo that will be featured as the new, character-based alternate logo approved for on-field use starting in 2022. The logo will replace the block "I" in our on-field style guide and be available on a variety of merchandise and souvenirs in the Iowa Cubs Team Store.

The new cap logo is a great complement to the history and tradition associated with our existing primary logo. The primary Iowa Cubs logo, team name and team colors are not changing. The new logo shows a fierce, determined image of a bear. It provides a glimpse into the competitive side of our mascot, Cubbie Bear. Our character-based logo will be featured on a solid blue cap the team will wear at home and a multi-colored alternate hat the team can wear with our royal blue road or Sunday red alternate jerseys.

"We wanted to have a logo that you can easily associate with the Iowa Cubs," said team President and General Manager, Sam Bernabe. "The character logo is not a re-brand or major change to our organization, but does aim our focus towards the next generation of Iowa Cubs fans," Bernabe said.

The new logo was designed by Dan Simon of Studio Simon. The Louisville-based designer created the Iowa Caucuses alternate identity marks for our club in 2019. Studio Simon also designed the current identities for the High-A South Bend Cubs and Double-A Tennessee Smokies and had previously developed the identity for the former Daytona Cubs in the Chicago Cubs' minor league family.

Merchandise featuring the new logo is available for purchase in the Iowa Cubs team store, open from 9:00 am-5:00 pm Monday through Friday, or online at https://iowacubs.milbstore.com/.

