Phillies Alumni to Attend Phillies Winter Caravan

Allentown, Pennsylvania - IronPigs Charities, presented by Air Products is excited to host the Philadelphia Phillies Winter Caravan that will feature Phillies alumni such as Mickey Morandini, Tommy Greene, and Milt Thompson on Thursday, February 24 at The Centennial at Homewood Suites in Center Valley, Pennsylvania. The event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Morandini, a former bench coach with the IronPigs during the 2014 season, played for the Phillies from 1990-1997. The former infielder played 11 years in the major leagues that was highlighted by a trip to the 1993 World Series and a selection to the 1995 National League All-Star team. Morandini finished his career batting .268 with 32 home runs, 351 runs batted in and 123 stolen bases in 1,298 games.

As a defender, Morandini etched his name in the record books when he became the first second baseman in Major League Baseball history to record an unassisted triple-play during the regular season when he accomplished the feat on a ball hit by Pittsburgh's Jeff Kent on September 20, 1992, at Three Rivers Stadium. It was also the first unassisted triple-play in Major League Baseball since 1968 and the first in the National League since 1927.

Greene played for the Phillies from 1990-1995. The former pitcher played eight years in the major leagues that was highlighted by a trip to the 1993 World Series. The right-hander finished sixth in the CY Young voting during the 1993 season. Greene finished his career with a record of 38-25 in 628 innings pitched with 461 strikeouts and 241 walks issued in 119 games (97 starts).

The Lumberton, North Carolina native threw a no-hitter for the Phillies against the Montreal Expos on May 23, 1991, in his 15th career start. He struck out 10 batters while issuing seven walks and became the first visiting pitcher to throw a no-hitter in Montreal's history as the Phillies won 2-0.

Thompson, a former first-base coach and hitting coach with the Phillies, had two different stints as a player with the Phillies. He first played for them from 1986-1988 then from 1993-1994. The former outfielder played 13 years in the major leagues, spending five of those seasons in a Phillies uniform. Thompson finished his career batting .274 with 47 home runs, 357 runs batted in and 214 stolen bases in 1,359 games.

The Sewell, New Jersey resident was a part of the 1993 National League Champion Philadelphia Phillies, platooning in left field with Pete Incaviglia. Thompson along with Morandini, Larry Bowa and John Vukovich are the only Phillies in history to go to the World Series as both a player and coach for the club. Thompson did win a World Series ring with the Phillies in 2008 when he was the teams' hitting coach.

Tickets are now available online at PhilliesWinterCaravan.com. All proceeds from the event will benefit IronPigs Charities, which supports educational and recreational opportunities for Lehigh Valley youth, focusing on diversity and inclusion.

Individual tickets are available for $100, and a pair of tickets are $180. Sponsorship opportunities, featuring tickets, a program ad, sponsor banner and an autographed bat, are available starting at $500. Higher level sponsorships grant guests access to a special VIP reception at 5:30 p.m. - one hour before the event begins. Learn more at PhilliesWinterCaravan.com. For other questions, please contact Matt Sommers, Manager, IronPigs Charities at msommers@ironpigsbaseball.com.

