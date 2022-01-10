Jumbo Shrimp Reveal 2022 Home Game Times

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Crustacean Nation can begin the countdown to more Affordable Family Fun at 121 Financial Ballpark precisely to the minute for the 2022 season presented by FIS, as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp announced starting times for their 72 home games. The season opener for the Miami Marlins' Triple-A affiliate begins at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, when the Jumbo Shrimp host the Worcester Red Sox, Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The Jumbo Shrimp's 2022 slate features 47 contests on either Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday. All 11 Thursday games and each of the club's 12 Friday games, respectively, will begin at 7:05 p.m. All 12 Saturday contests feature a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Sunday games in April, May, June and September at 121 Financial Ballpark will commence at 3:05 p.m., with an exception on Sunday, May 15, which will begin at 1:05 p.m. The Jumbo Shrimp play five Sunday home games across July and August that will get underway at 6:35 p.m.

Regular contests from Monday through Wednesday will begin at 7:05 p.m. The Jumbo Shrimp will start at 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, Wednesday, May 11, Wednesday, June 22 and Wednesday, July 6. The club's game on Tuesday, May 17 initiates at 11:05 a.m.

A full schedule of home game times is available on www.jaxshrimp.com. Regular gate openings are one hour before scheduled first pitch. Game dates, times and gate openings are subject to change.

The Jumbo Shrimp's full promotional schedule will be announced at a later date. Fans can secure tickets to these great dates by booking a season ticket package, mini plan or group outing - beginning at 24 people - by calling the Jumbo Shrimp's front office at 904-358-2846.

