Philadelphia Union Homegrown Player Anthony Sorenson Returns for Second Season with Charlotte Independence

January 21, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







Charlotte, N.C. - Charlotte Independence announced today Philadelphia Union Homegrown Player Anthony Sorenson has re-signed with the Jacks for a second season.

"I am delighted to have Anton return for 2025. He brings pace, energy, and quality to the attack with strong final third ability," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach, Mike Jeffries. "Anton is another young player I believe has a strong upside as he continues to develop."

In 2024, he competed in 20 games with 15 starts for a total of 1,375 minutes, impacting every match with speed and skill up and down the left wing. Sorenson recorded three assists with 44 clearances, 26 tackles won, 24 interceptions and two blocks.

"I'm super excited to come back and be with a great group of guys and a great coach," expressed Sorenson. "I look forward to continuing to build that chemistry together and find each other's strengths so we can be at our best always for our Jacks fans."

Sorenson joined the Philadelphia Union Academy in 2019 on the U17 squad. He played for Philadelphia Union II in the USL Championship in 2020, logging over 1,000 minutes in 12 appearances. Sorenson scored his first professional goal on September 17 in the Union's win over Loudoun United.

In January 2022, Philadelphia Union signed Sorenson to a homegrown contract with the club's first team roster.

As Philadelphia Union II transitioned to MLS Next Pro, Sorenson continued to be a mainstay in the matchday roster. Across the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Sorenson appeared in 45 matches, including full 90 minute performances in a pair of playoff games.

Originally born in Haiti, Sorenson was selected for multiple U.S. Youth National Team rosters. He received his first call-up in 2017 to a U14 training camp squad. He then earned three call-ups for the U16 side, debuting on April 24, 2018. Sorenson contributed to the 2018 U16 team that finished third in the Torneo Delle Naizoni in Italy.

