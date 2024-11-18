Phil Salvagio and Lane Smith Join Texas Outlaws Ownership Team

November 18, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Texas Outlaws News Release







Mesquite, TX - The Texas Outlaws, a member in the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL), are excited to announce the addition of two new partners to its ownership group, Phil Salvagio and Lane Smith.

Phil Salvagio, owner of the San Diego Sockers, and Lane Smith, owner of the Tacoma Stars, both bring years of experience and leadership from within the MASL. Their expertise will enhance the Texas Outlaws' vision for continued success both on and off the field.

Mehrdad Moayedi, who remains a significant stakeholder in the Texas Outlaws, warmly welcomed the new partners, saying, "The Outlaws are thrilled to add Phil and Lane to the Texas Outlaws ownership family. Their combined experience and passion will help elevate the team and organization to new heights."

With these developments, the Texas Outlaws are poised for promising season backed by an expanded leadership team dedicated to strengthening the franchise and growing its influence within the MASL.

