Phil Clarke Named High-A West Player of the Week

September 6, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - Minor League Baseball announced today that Vancouver Canadians catcher Phil Clarke has been named the High-A West Player of the Week for August 31-September 5. He is the third C's player to earn the award this season after Sebastian Espino and Spencer Horwitz took home the honor in consecutive weeks last month.

Clarke had a monster week in Everett to lead the Canadians to a series win. The Franklin, TN native went 13-for-25 (.520) with four doubles, two home runs (in consecutive games), six runs scored, seven RBI, a walk and racked up 23 total bases in five games played.

He started the series with a banner day on August 31 when he went 4-for-5 with a double, a run scored and two RBI to match a career high he set in his second game as a pro with the Short-Season Canadians in 2019.

The former Vanderbilt Commodore added two doubles, a run scored and an RBI on September 1, then had three hits - including a double - and scored twice on September 2. After a day off, he clubbed his third homer of the year to plate a pair then went deep again in the series finale as part of a three-knock performance.

His recent success is a culmination of a strong showing in the second half of the summer. Clarke, 23, hit .277 in July then posted a season-high .282 average in August before starting September slashing .450/.476/.900/1.376.

A ninth-round pick in 2019, Clarke is a career .251 hitter in 114 games played.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from September 6, 2021

Phil Clarke Named High-A West Player of the Week - Vancouver Canadians

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.