Phenomenal Pitching by Jimmy Burke, With Plenty of Offense, Shuts Down the 'Shoes in Seven Innings

June 8, 2024 - Prospect League (Prospect)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Clinton LumberKings (5-3) defeated the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes (1-8) 10-0 in seven innings at Robin Roberts Stadium on Saturday night.

Jimmy Burke's performance on the mound aided the LumberKings offense in a 10-0 mercy rule victory as eight LumberKings would record hits in the game and six would record one or more RBIs.

Cougar Cooke got things started with his first Prospect League hit of the season that left the ballpark over the right field fence to take a 1-0 lead, his second home run in as many games as he has played against Springfield (his first home run was hit during an exhibition game and did not count towards his season records).

Jalen Martinez hit an RBI single off the third base bag followed by Karson Grout's RBI ground out on a fielder's choice. Clay Jacobs scored the third run of the inning on a wild pitch to take a 4-0 lead at the end of the third inning.

The LumberKings scored thrice more in the fourth with Jacob's RBI single to right field. Martinez recorded his second RBI on an error by the second baseman and Grout hit an RBI single to right field for his second RBI of the night.

To complete the hat trick Clinton put up a third three-run inning in the top of the fifth on RJ Ruais and Blake Timmons' RBI singles to right field with Martinez capping the scoring with his third RBI on a single to center field to take a 10-0 lead.

Springfield's starter, Lane Lorton, took the loss as he struggled through two and one-third innings. Lorton allowed three hits, four earned runs, six walks while giving up a home run without striking out a single batter.

Clinton's starter, Jimmy Burke, earned his second win of the season. He tied a season-high pitching in six innings allowing two hits, no runs or walks and tying his Prospect League career-high eight strikeouts while lowering his ERA to 0.75.

Tonight's win ties a LumberKings Prospect League Era Franchise record of the largest margin in a shutout victory when the LumberKings won 10-0 against the Alton River Dragons on June 4, 2023.

The LumberKings finish their road trip tomorrow as they take on the Burlington Bees for the first time at Community Field on Sunday. First pitch is set for 2:00 p.m. Catch all the action on PLTV or 100.3 WCCI-FM.

