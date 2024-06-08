LumberKings Fall to Pistol Shrimp in Extra Innings

June 8, 2024 - Prospect League (Prospect)

Clinton LumberKings News Release







PERU, Ill. - The Clinton LumberKings (4-3) lost 11-10 in extra innings to the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp (7-3) at Schweickert Stadium on Friday night.

The LumberKings trailed 7-4 early in the game before taking a 10-7 lead in the top of the fifth. However, they could not hold the lead as the Pistol Shrimp rallied back to tie the game at 10 runs a side to ultimately take a walk-off win in extra innings.

Clinton plated four runs in the top of the fourth inning with a two-RBI single by RJ Ruais followed by a two-RBI single by Brayden Buchanan.

Illinois Valley retaliated with seven runs in the bottom of the second to take a 7-4 lead on two hits, a walk, a hit-by-pitch and an error.

The LumberKings tallied a run in the top of the fourth to cut into the lead 7-5 on a sac fly RBI by Chase Womack. The following inning the LumberKings scored five runs on a sac fly RBI from Buchanan, an RBI double by Clay Jacobs (he also scored on a passed ball) and RJ Sherwood's two-RI single to take a 10-7 lead.

The Pistol Shrimp slowly came back with runs of their own. In the bottom of the sixth, Lucas Smith hit a solo shot to left center field to cut the lead 10-8. In the seventh, Ryan Niedzwiedz scored on an error in left field resulting in a little league-style inside-the-park homerun. The game-tying run would come across to score on a passed ball and the game would remain tied into extra innings.

In the bottom of the tenth inning, with the "ghost runner" now as third base and no outs, Jake Ferguson hit an RBI single into center field to walk off the LumberKings 11-10 in extra innings

Clinton's starter Drew Duckhorn struggled as he only threw one inning, allowing two hits, six earned runs, four walks and one strikeout. Ean DiPasquale had a notable performance on the mound for the Lumberkings as he threw four innings allowing four hits, one earned run, with six strikeouts and gave up one home run before being removed from the game. Sam Lavin took the loss as he threw the final two and one-thirds innings allowing four hits, one run, unearned, one walk and four strikeouts.

Illinois Valley's starter also struggle throwing only one inning after giving up three hits, four earned runs and three walks. Jared Herzog earned the win as he threw in the last three innings allowing just one walk and striking out six batters.

The LumberKings continue their road trip to Springfield on Saturday to take on the Lucky Horseshoes. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. Catch all the action on PLTV or 100.3 WCCI-FM.

• Discuss this story on the Prospect League message board...





Prospect League Stories from June 8, 2024

LumberKings Fall to Pistol Shrimp in Extra Innings - Clinton LumberKings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.