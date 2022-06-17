Peters Signs AHL Contract with Bakersfield

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that defenseman Alex Peters has signed a one-year AHL deal with the Condors.

Peters, 25, served as the Thunder captain this past season. A native of Blyth, Ontario, the 6-foot-4, 201-pound blueliner was called up to Bakersfield five separate times last year before eventually signing an AHL contract to close out the season. Peters appeared in 15 regular season games and five postseason matchups with the Condors.

The second-year blueliner was terrific last year for the Thunder. He finished with 22 points (7g, 15a) in 29 games and recorded his first-career hat trick on March 18 against Allen.

A former third round pick of the Dallas Stars in the 2014 NHL Draft, Peters turned pro in 2020-21 and appeared in 35 games for Wichita.

