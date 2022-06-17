William Leblanc, Jonathan Joannette, Connor Welsh and Bradley Johnson Return to Lions de Trois-Rivières

The Lions Trois-Rivières have come to terms on contract extensions for the 2022-23 season with Québécois forwards William Leblanc and Jonathan Joannette, as well as defencemen Connor Welsh and Bradley Johnson. These signings bode well for the organization, as head coach Éric Bélanger will be able to continue the work he had begun with these players during the team's inaugural season. Joannette and Leblanc spent most of the season with the team while Welsh and Johnson joined the Lions near the end of the year. The four players combined for a total of 117 games with Trois-Rivières, representing a considerable amount of experience with the upcoming season approaching.

William Leblanc had an immediate impact on the team's offensive success, and his strong defensive skills meant he was frequently penalty killing as well. In fact, the 24-year-old forward's three shorthanded goals led the team. He ended his first year in the ECHL with 11 goals and 12 assists in 32 games.

Twenty-eight-year-old forward Jonathan Joannette has proven to be very effective when it comes to motivating his teammates. Fiery, combative and rugged, the Montrealer quickly demonstrated his importance in the lineup by motivating his teammates time and time again with his on-ice intensity. The Lions' #10 finished the season with six goals and seven assists in 42 games.

Although both Connor Welsh and Bradley Johnson joined the team with only 15 games remaining in the regular season, the two defencemen made their mark and merited an invitation to return for the Lions' second year. Welsh and Johnson are both mobile defencemen who are skilled at rushing the puck.

The two were also instrumental in helping the Lions secure a playoff spot. Season tickets that start at $16.50 per game and further information on future signings are available at www.lions3r.com/EN.

