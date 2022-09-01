Peter Maris Named American Association Batter of the Month

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks infielder Peter Maris has been named the American Association's Rawlings Batter of the Month award for August, the league announced Thursday.

Maris led the RedHawks in batting average (.375), hits (42), and doubles (11), and RBI (34), and was tied for the team lead in home runs (8) in the month of August. He's had a hit in 22 of 27 games for Fargo-Moorhead during that stretch.

A former AAA ballplayer, Maris was named the Pointstreak Batter of the Week for August 2-7. During that week he went 14-for-25 with seven extra-base hits, 11 RBI, and scored six runs in six games.

In 90 games for the RedHawks this season Maris is batting .283 and is second on the team in doubles (30) and home runs (19). He leads Fargo-Moorhead with 194 total bases.

"Peter is a big reason why we are having such a strong season," said RedHawks' manager Chris Coste. "[He's] One of the most well rounded players players in the league and as good of a defensive second baseman as the AA has seen."

The RedHawks (63-32) will conclude their three-game series with the Sioux City Explorers (47-48) with a 7:05 p.m. game on Thursday night at Mercy Field in Sioux City, Iowa. Fargo-Moorhead currently leads the West Division by 1.5 games over the Kansas City Monarchs (62-34). The RedHawks and Monarchs will play a four-game series this weekend beginning with a 7:00 p.m. game on Friday night.

