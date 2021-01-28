Pete Incaviglia to be ValleyCats Field Manager

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats organization is excited to announce that it has reached an agreement with Pete Incaviglia to become the team's Field Manager for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Incaviglia brings over 35 years of experience in professional baseball, including a twelve-year, playing career in Major League Baseball.

Since 2001, Incaviglia has held a variety of coaching and managing positions within professional baseball. This includes championships as a Field Manager in the Atlantic League ('18) and American Association ('15, '11). His coaching experience also includes time in the Detroit Tigers farm system. Incaviglia's most recent tenure was with the Sugar Land Skeeters, formerly of the Atlantic League. After serving as the team's Field Manager since November of 2017, he became the Director of Baseball Operations for the Constellation League in Sugar Land, Texas. This was an impromptu league that played during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

"We're excited to welcome Pete Incaviglia to the ValleyCats organization. Pete's depth of experience as a player and manager will position the ValleyCats for success on the field while his passion for the game will be evident to our fans," said ValleyCats President, Rick Murphy. "Pete understands the importance of creating an exciting and memorable experience for our fans."

Along with his on-field responsibilities, Incaviglia will also be responsible for player procurement and building the team's roster. The focus of this process is to create a winning environment that also provides opportunities for players to advance in their professional careers. Under his leadership in Sugar Land, Incaviglia saw roughly 50 players signed by MLB organizations while consistently competing for the league championship. 2021 will be his first time managing in the Frontier League.

"I would like to take this opportunity to extend my gratitude to the organization for this opportunity, including Matt Callahan, Rick Murphy and the Gladstone Family," said Incaviglia. "I'm looking forward to getting to know and work with everyone involved with the organization, including the fans. I have no doubt this will be a very exciting and successful season."

Incaviglia played his college baseball at Oklahoma State and is the all-time home run leader for both a single season (48) and collegiate career (100) in NCAA Division I Baseball. He was drafted in the first round by the Montreal Expos in 1985 but following a trade, made his MLB debut for the Texas Rangers in 1986. Incaviglia holds the distinction of being one of the few players in history to reach the Major Leagues without playing a single minor league game. He hit 30 home runs in his rookie year on his way to amassing 206 home runs during a career that included time with six different teams.

"We had tremendous interest in our Field Manager position and appreciate the many conversations that were had as part of this process," said ValleyCats General Manager, Matt Callahan. "We are thrilled to have Pete join the ValleyCats organization and believe that he is the ideal fit as we begin our first season in the Frontier League. Pete's experience in building and managing winning teams is second to none. We look forward to working with him to bring an exciting brand of baseball to the Capital Region."

The Frontier League plays a 96 game schedule which will include 48 home games for the ValleyCats at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. The league features 16 clubs stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. The season is set to begin in late-May with a complete schedule to be announced in the near future. Located in Pomona, NY, the New York Boulders will be the closest geographical team at just over 120 miles away.

Information on new mini-plans and season ticket packages for 2021 is available at www.tcvalleycats.com or by contacting the team's Ticket Operations & Sales Manager, Jessica Guido, at jessicaguido@tcvalleycats.com. The team is hosting a press conference this afternoon, at 2:00 PM (EST) to introduce Pete Incaviglia as the new Field Manager. Media members are invited to participate in the press conference via Zoom. Please register at the following link by 1:00 PM (EST) or by emailing jessicaguido@tcvalleycats.com to receive access: http://bit.ly/2M1fUMR

