Perlaza's Late Home Run Lifts Smokies over Biscuits, 5-4

Kodak, Tenn. - The Tennessee Smokies (19-12) defeated the Montgomery Biscuits (15-16) 5-4 Friday night at Smokies Stadium thanks to some late-inning heroics from Yonathan Perlaza. With their season-high sixth consecutive win, the Smokies moved into sole possession of first place in the Southern League North.

Tennessee's designated hitter Perlaza had what proved to be the game-winning hit in the bottom of the eighth inning. After Montgomery tied the contest in the sixth, Perlaza took Trevor Brigden (L, 1-3) deep to right for his fourth home run of the year. Perlaza has recorded two home runs, four RBIs and five runs scored through five games in the series.

Perlaza's homer salvaged an excellent start to the game from the Smokies. RHP Anderson Espinoza did not allow an earned run in four innings of work, though he took a no-decision. LHP Wyatt Short (W, 1-0) was credited with the win in relief. Catcher Harrison Wenson provided the early offense for Tennessee with a solo home run in the third and a two-run shot in the fourth, his first multi-homer game of the season.

The Smokies and the Biscuits will play the sixth game of their set Saturday evening at Smokies Stadium. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET when the Smokies send RHP Max Bain (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound for his Double-A debut against RHP Taj Bradley (1-0, 2.57 ERA).

Tennessee will have postgame fireworks as a part of its Summer Firework Series on Saturday, and will also celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, before finishing the weekend with Family Funday on Sunday. For tickets, fans can call the box office at (865) 286-2300 or visit smokiesbaseball.com.

