Abbott Shines in Lookouts' 7-3 Victory

Lookouts pitcher Andrew Abbott and infielder Byrd Tenerowicz led the Lookouts to a 7-3 win over the Mississippi Braves. Abbott struck out 12 batters over 5.2 shutout innings in his Double-A debut and earned his first win.

Tenerowicz almost single-handily provided run support for Abbott, the third baseman smacked two home runs in the victory. In the first inning, Tenerowicz launched a 420-foot home run off of Darius Vines. He followed that up with another long home run in the fifth and is now hitting .289 with 14 RBIs. After his homers, the Lookouts had a 4-0 lead entering the sixth.

The team maintained that lead until the bottom of the seventh when they added three more, two on a Francisco Urbaez two-run single, and one on a single by James Free.

Mississippi finally got some runs across in the eighth, but could not overcome the deficit.

Tomorrow, Chattanooga looks to even the series at three games apiece. Lefty Brandon Williamson returns to the mound against Tanner Gordon. The first pitch for Food Drive Sunday presented by Miller-Motte is at 2:15 p.m.

