Perfect Shot from Alexander to Spieker into the End Zone
Published on July 18, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video
Alouettes extend their lead after Davis Alexander throws a perfect strike to Cole Spieker in the corner of the end zone.
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