CFL Montreal Alouettes

Perfect Shot from Alexander to Spieker into the End Zone

Published on July 18, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video


Alouettes extend their lead after Davis Alexander throws a perfect strike to Cole Spieker in the corner of the end zone.

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Canadian Football League Stories from July 18, 2026


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