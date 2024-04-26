Peoria Falls the Huntsville 3-2 in Game One of the Finals
April 26, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)
Peoria Rivermen News Release
HUNTSVILLE, AL - Peoria had a one-goal lead going into the third, but a comeback by the Havoc earned them the victory 3-2 on Thursday night at Propst Arena as Peoria fell 1-0 in the best-of-three series.
For the first time for the Rivermen all playoffs, the opposing team got on the board first to take a 1-0 lead. But Peoria responded on their first power-play opportunity. Mathew Rehding found Alec Baer in the high slot and Baer rifled in a shot into the top shelf to record his second goal of the playoffs to tie the game 1-1.
In contrast to the first period, the Rivermen dictated the play in the second period. Peoria out-shot the Havoc 12-6 in the middle frame and had numerous chances right in front. The go-ahead goal came for Tristan Trudel as a Baer shot from the right circle was saved but produced a rebound into a crowded low slot. Trudel was able to corral the puck and fire a quick shot into the back of the net to give Peoria their first lead of the night at 2-1.
Despite the lead, Huntsville swarmed back in the third period, aided by two power plays and some fortunate bounces, the Havoc scored two goals in quick succession, starting with a power-play goal and finishing off with a break-away that developed after the puck hopped over a defenseman's stick.
The Rivermen mounted a furious comeback but were unable to tie the game up late and were forced to watch the Huntsville Havoc take a one-game-to-none lead in the best-of-three finals series.
Peoria will head back to the River City facing elimination on Saturday night as they host the Havoc for Game Two of the finals. Face-off is set for 7:15 pm on Saturday.
