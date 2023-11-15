Peoria Chiefs, IDOT Win National Award for Public Awareness Event

November 15, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced it has received top honors for communications work from the American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials (AASHTO) for its creative, engaging partnership with the Peoria Chiefs, calling attention to work zone safety through the Orange Barrels mascot and promotion. The recognition from fellow state departments of transportation in AASHTO's Committee on Transportation Communications skills awards was in the category of public awareness events.

"At IDOT, we are constantly thinking about new ways we can join with the public to eliminate crashes, fatalities and injuries," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "We are honored to be recognized for our efforts, which would not be possible without the support and creativity of the entire Peoria community and its hometown team."

When construction on the Murray Baker Bridge was announced in 2020, the Peoria Chiefs were inspired to create an alternative team name and logo in support of construction workers: the Orange Barrels. A new project starting in 2023 on the nearby Bob Michel Bridge led to an expanded partnership with IDOT to highlight investments being made in the Peoria area via Gov. JB Pritzker's Rebuild Illinois capital program and to drive awareness of work zone safety.

Prior to select games, IDOT hosted a fair in front of Dozer Park, engaging with fans about the role the public can take to reach zero fatalities. The festivities continued inside the stadium, with a scoreboard quiz on safety and a frontline worker throwing out the first pitch.

The effort coincided with "It's Not a Game," IDOT's comprehensive approach to reduce injuries and fatalities associated with motorcycles, bicycles, pedestrians, seat belt use, speeding and work zones, as well as impaired and distracted driving. More information can be found at itsnotagameillinois.com.

"These awards recognize the very best communications projects in transportation, setting the standard for excellence throughout the industry," said Maggie Kasperski, AASHTO's director of communications and marketing. "Winners in all categories have competed against the very best and have been crowned by a panel of their peers. It truly is an honor for a state department of transportation to take these awards home and showcase work that connects with their communities."

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from November 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.