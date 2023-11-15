3 Former Dragons Added to Reds 40-Man Roster

Dayton, Ohio - Former Dayton Dragons Rece Hinds, Jacob Hurtubise, and Christian Roa were added to the Reds 40-man roster on Tuesday, protecting them from being selected by another club in the upcoming Major League Rule 5 Draft. The Reds roster is now at the 40-man limit.

Hinds, a power-hitting outfielder with good speed, spent the 2022 season with the Dragons. Hurtubise, a blazing-fast outfielder who was signed out of West Point, spent the entire 2021 season with the Dragons. Roa, a starting pitcher, spent parts of both 2021 and 2022 with the Dragons.

The additions of Hinds, Hurtubise, and Roa to the Reds roster brings the total number of former Dragons currently with the Reds to 22. Others include catcher Tyler Stephenson; pitchers Andrew Abbott, Tejay Antone, Graham Ashcraft, Alexis Diaz, Daniel Duarte, Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Connor Phillips, Lyon Richardson, and Carson Spiers; infielders Jose Barrero, Elly De La Cruz, Jonathan India, Noelvi Marte, Matt McLain, and Nick Senzel; and outfielders Stuart Fairchild and TJ Friedl.

Hinds, currently ranked as the #10 prospect in the Reds system, hit 23 home runs while stealing 20 bases with Double-A Chattanooga in 2023. With the Dragons in 2022, he earned the Cincinnati Reds Minor League Player of the Month award for May of that season.

Hurtubise split the 2023 season between Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville, posting a batting average of .330 with an on-base percentage of .479, one of the highest in all Minor League Baseball. He also stole 45 bases. Hurtubise opened his professional career with the Dragons in 2021 after playing college baseball at Army. Hurtubise hit .283 with 39 stolen bases in 102 games with Dayton.

Roa also split the 2023 season between Chattanooga and Louisville, notching 170 strikeouts in 120 innings. Roa was the Reds second round draft pick in 2020 out of Texas A&M. He threw 108.2 innings over his two seasons with the Dragons, posting a record of 6-5 with a 4.14 earned run average. He notched 120 strikeouts.

The Dragons open the 2024 season, their 24th in the Midwest League, on April 5 at Day Air Ballpark against the Lansing Lugnuts.

