Penrod Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

May 20, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Portland Sea Dogs' left-handed pitcher Zach Penrod has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 13th-19th.

The 26-year-old made one start during the week, carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning while tying a career-high with ten strikeouts in a 2-1 win on May 18th against the Somerset Patriots (Yankees). Penrod went 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA allowing one run on one hit in six innings of work with three walks and ten strikeouts for the week.

In the game, Penrod did not allow a base runner until two outs in the fifth inning. The first hit of the day for Somerset would come in the bottom of the sixth when Anthony Seigler singled to lead off the inning. Penrod struck out the side in both the first and fourth innings.

Penrod is 3-0 in six starts this season with a 2.10 ERA. He allowed 12 walks and struck out 44 in 30.0 innings. Penrod ranks among the league leaders in several categories including tied for first in winning percentage (1,000), third in average (.173), fourth in strikeouts (44), and WHIP (1.00), and fifth in ERA (2.10).

Penrod is the first Sea Dogs' pitcher to earn the honor this season. While sluggers Matthew Lugo (April 15-21) and Blaze Jordan (April 22-28) have earned Eastern League Player of the Week honors this season.

Penrod was signed by the Red Sox as a minor league free agent on August 16, 2023. He was originally signed by the Rangers in August 2018 appearing in four games before missing the 2019 and 2020 seasons due to Tommy John surgery. He spent the 2021-2023 seasons playing in the Independent leagues with Bose, Billings, and Missoula until being signed by the Red Sox. In four games with Red Sox High-A team in Greenville in 2023 he posted a 2-1 record with a 2.18 ERA.

The Red Sox invited Penrod to participate in the prestigious Arizona Fall League in 2023 where he made four starts posting a 1.29 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 innings and was named an Arizona Fall League Rising Star.

