Mets Promote Two-Way Prospect Nolan McLean to Double-A Binghamton

May 20, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, announced Monday that two-way player (RHP/DH) Nolan McLean has been promoted to Double-A Binghamton. He is expected to start on the mound on Wednesday in his Double-A pitching debut against the Reading Fightin Phils at FirstEnergy Stadium at 6:45 p.m.

McLean, who ranks as the Mets No. 19 prospect by MLB Pipeline, was 2-2 with a 2.57 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts over 28 innings across seven starts as a pitcher for High-A Brooklyn this season. He also played in 25 games as the Cyclones' designated hitter and hit .224 with an .849 OPS, seven doubles, five home runs, and 13 runs batted in.

McLean was drafted by the Mets in the third round (91 st overall pick) of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma State University.

Over his last five starts on the mound for Brooklyn, the 22-year-old was 2-1 with a 0.82 ERA. He recorded 30 strikeouts (35.71 K%) and allowed just two earned runs over 22 innings pitched in his last five starts.

As a hitter, he led the Cyclones with five home runs and a .552 slugging percentage, while ranking second on the team with 12 extra base hits and tied-for-second on the team with 13 RBIs. Among players with 70+ plate appearances, McLean ranked sixth in the South Atlantic League in slugging percentage.

This season marks McLean's first full professional season. After being drafted in 2023, he made two appearances on the mound and one start for Class-A St. Lucie. McLean also appeared in a combined eight games as a designated hitter in the Florida Complex League and for the St. Lucie Mets.

At Oklahoma State, he was a two-time All-Big 12 selection as a utility player and as a pitcher. He was a semifinalist for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award in 2022. The Willow Spring, North Carolina, native also played quarterback on the Oklahoma State football team in 2020.

The Rumble Ponies open a six-game road series with the Fightin Phils on Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. Binghamton returns home on Monday, May 27, to open a six-game homestand against the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

