Penguins Sign Nick Schilkey and Zach Nastasiuk

July 6, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forwards Nick Schilkey and Zach Nastasiuk to American Hockey League contracts for the 2020-21 season.

Both Schilkey and Nastasiuk won the Calder Cup in 2019 as members of the Charlotte Checkers while playing under current Wilkes-Barre/Scranton head coach and general manager Mike Vellucci. Both forwards left the Checkers after their championship-winning campaign and managed to find success with their new clubs in 2019-20.

Last season, Schilkey suited up in 49 games with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, amassing nine goals and 13 assists for 22 points. In three AHL seasons, the Marysville, Michigan native has posted 71 points (29G-42A) in 161 games played, and he registered eight points (1G-7A) in Charlotte's run to winning the Calder Cup in 2019.

Schilkey also won the USHL's Clark Cup in 2012 with the Green Bay Gamblers before embarking on a four-year career at Ohio State University. Serving as team captain in his junior and senior seasons, Schilkey wrapped up his NCAA tenure with 69 goals and 61 assists for 130 points in 141 contests.

Nastasiuk tied his AHL career-high with 11 points (4G-7A) while playing for the San Antonio Rampage. Originally a second-round pick (48th overall) of the Detroit Red Wings in 2013, the 25-year-old forward has earned 36 points in 160 AHL games. A native of Barrie, Ontario, Nastasiuk also captained the Owen Sound Attack for two of his four seasons in the OHL. In 256 OHL games, all played with Owen Sound, Nastasiuk accrued 187 points (89G-98A).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.