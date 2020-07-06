Amerks Celebrating Fan Appreciation Week, Presented by UR Medicine Orthopaedics & Physical Performance

(Rochester, NY) - As a way of thanking the fans for their tremendous support shown again this past season, the Rochester Americans are proudly celebrating Fan Appreciation Week, presented by UR Medicine Orthopaedics & Physical Performance.

The five-day event kicks off today and features a week full of great prizes and giveaways, including tickets to future games, team apparel and autographed merchandise. Additionally, select Season Ticket Members will be chosen to receive a game-worn jersey from the 2019-20 season.

Winners of the various giveaways will be announced and contacted directly on the team's social media channels on Monday, July 13.

As part of the Fan Appreciation Week festivities, the Amerks are hosting a special Zoom event, presented by UR Medicine Orthopaedics & Physical Performance, at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8 featuring Amerks Alumni members Martin Biron, Brian Gionta, Patrick Kaleta, Andrew Peters and Rob Ray. Buffalo Sabres studio host Brian Duff will moderate the event, which is exclusive to Amerks Season Ticket Members.

