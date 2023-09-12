Penguins Reveal 2023-24 Promotional Schedule

September 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Fun theme nights, great giveaways, group fundraisers, historical sweaters and familiar weekend deals all feature in the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 2023-24 promotional schedule.

The home schedule for the Penguins' 25th season in the American Hockey League gets underway on Saturday, Oct. 21 when the first 5,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2023-24 magnetic schedule, courtesy of Geisinger. Season ticket members will also take home a special Tux oven mitt, one of four special gifts all full-season package holders - as well as partial plan holders who choose this game - receive during the year.

The men and women in uniform will be honored at a pair of games, as the team celebrates Veterans Day on Nov. 11 and Military Appreciation Night presented by MetLife on Feb. 24.

Holiday cheer will fill the air when the Penguins host their annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, Dec. 9. Fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped, plush toys to the game, which will be tossed onto the ice after the team's first goal against the Providence Bruins. The toys will be distributed to local children in need via Operation Santa Clause, a private charitable organization operating at the Tobyhanna Army Depot.

Building on last year's award-winning one-night rebrand as the Old Forge Pizzas, the Penguins will turn into the Pittston Tomatoes on Saturday, Feb. 17 presented by Visit Luzerne County.

As part of the 25th season of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey, the team will wear throwback-inspired sweaters based on their 2001 Christmas jersey on Saturday, Dec. 16, as well as their 2002 St. Patrick's Day jersey on Saturday, Mar. 9.

The Fan Fridays promotion is back once again, featuring $16 tickets for groups of 10 or more, select domestic draft beers available for just $2 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. and postgame autographs on five of the six Fan Friday nights. Additionally, the Penguins will wear retro-inspired third jerseys on each of the Fridays as well.

Sundays will once again feature free tickets for fans ages 14 and younger with the purchase of an adult ticket. Other popular theme nights making their return include Star Wars Night, Faith and Family Night, Tux's Birthday and McDonald's Fan Appreciation Night.

Three giveaways will also be big hits with fans of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's NHL affiliate, the Pittsburgh Penguins, as there will be bobblehead giveaways featuring Sidney Crosby (Friday, Mar. 1), Evgeni Malkin (Friday, Apr. 5) and Kris Letang (Friday, Apr. 12) for the first 1,250 fans through the doors.

The current list of promotions, themes, giveaways and group nights can be found below. (List subject to change, more promotions/giveaways will be added during the season).

Individual game tickets for all Penguins home games will go on sale this Thursday, Sept. 14, at 10:00 a.m. via TicketMaster.com, the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, and by phone at (570) 208-7367.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 25th season of hockey are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.