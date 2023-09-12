Dallas Stars Announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule in Cedar Park

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars will open training camp at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Thursday, Sept. 21 and will begin their preseason slate with an on-site game against the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday, Sept. 24. H-E-B Center at Cedar Park is the home of the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

The practices on Thursday and Friday are open to the public. Fans wishing to attend training camp can reserve free general admission tickets. Tickets are not date specific and can be used to access any day of training camp.

Parking is available for free on Thursday and Friday and entry to the arena will be available through the main entrance beginning at 9:00 a.m. Starting one hour before ice sessions each day, the Dallas Stars Street Squad will set up outside of the arena with interactive games and experiences for fans of all ages.

A limited number of tickets for the Stars' preseason game against the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday remain available for purchase here. Doors will open at 4:00 p.m. prior to the game with paid parking available at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Early arriving fans are invited to greet members of the Dallas Stars as they enter the arena at 2:30 p.m. prior to the game, followed by in-game festivities with Dallas Stars public address announcer Jeff K, in-arena host Celena Rae, mascot Victor E. Green, and the Dallas Stars Ice Girls.

On Saturday, Dallas Stars players and staff will volunteer with the Central Texas Food Bank and the Austin chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace to give back to the community in and around Austin. More information on the Dallas Stars' community service events will be released at a later date.

Thursday, Sept. 21

9:45 - 10:45 a.m. - On-Ice Session 1

11:45 - 12:45 p.m. - On-Ice Session 2

1:45 - 2:45 p.m. - On-Ice Session 3

Friday, Sept. 22

9:45 - 10:45 a.m. - On-Ice Session 1

11:45 - 12:45 p.m. - On-Ice Session 2

1:45 - 2:45 p.m. - On-Ice Session 3

Saturday, Sept. 23

Community service events with the Central Texas Food Bank and Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Sunday, Sept. 24

5:00 p.m. - Arizona Coyotes at Dallas Stars

