Penguins Locker Room Sale Returns Next Weekend

June 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins locker room sale is back, and will take place at the Toyota SportsPlex (40 Coal Street, Wilkes-Barre) on Friday, June 10 from 6:30-8:00pm (no entry after 7:30); Saturday, June 11 from 9am-5pm (no entry after 4:30); and Sunday, June 12 from 10am-3pm.

Fans will be able to purchase new and used equipment, including sticks, helmets, gloves, skates, pants and pads, as well as other accessories.

Equipment will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and will only be available in person (no online sales).

Cash and credit cards will be accepted as payment. All sales are final (no returns).

To coincide with the locker room sale, the Hat Trick Hockey pro shop inside the Toyota SportsPlex will be slashing prices by 20% on nearly everything in the store (excluding tape, laces, sharpernings and sales orders).

Use these great savings to stock up on youth hockey gear for the coming season of programming.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.