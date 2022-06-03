Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2022.23 Home Opener and Five Special Nights

Abbotsford, B.C. - The Abbotsford Canucks announced today their home opener and five special home games during the first half of the 2022.23 regular season.

Following up on a successful inaugural season, during which the club clinched their first ever playoff spot, the Canucks will welcome fans back to the Abbotsford Centre for their home opener on Friday, October 28 for the first of a two-game set during their home opening weekend. The team will be looking to match the excitement from last year's home opener when they defeated the Henderson Silver Knights 3-2 in an overtime thriller before an electric home crowd.

"As part of the AHL scheduling process we are able to work with the league to announce up to six home dates in advance of the full schedule release in July," said Abbotsford Canucks CEO Rob Mullowney. "These dates were selected to give our fans the opportunity to plan for some of our biggest nights of the season."

The Canucks will then hold their first theme night of the season on Saturday, October 29 for their highly anticipated Diwali Night in celebration of the diverse culture and vibrant South Asian community. Last season, fans at a packed Abbotsford Centre were treated to a convincing 7-1 victory over the San Jose Barracuda, which turned out to be their largest win margin of the season.

On Thursday, November 10, the organization will hold their first Veterans Week game to honour and pay respects to our nation's veterans from all walks of life, past and present. Then, on Saturday, November 12, the Canucks will host Country Night, which was a fan-favourite last season filled with live performances and fan engagements as the team put together a dominant 6-1 win over the Laval Rocket.

Finally, fans will be treated to a fun-filled weekend from December 3-4 as the Canucks hold their second annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Saturday, December 3 before kicking off the holiday season with local flair of Abbotsford and the Fraser Valley on Sunday, December 4 for their Holidays in the Country game.

Opponents for each of these games will be announced when the team's schedule is released in July. Half-Season, Flex Packs, and the Weekend 5 Pass (Home Opener edition), as well as Group tickets starting at $23, will be available beginning on Monday. Season Ticket Memberships are available now at tickets.abbotsfordcanucks.ca.

