Heat Fall in Overtime of Western Conference Finals Opener

CHICAGO, Ill. - A matchup of the AHL's top two teams from the regular season lived up to the billing, opening the best-of-seven series with a back-and-forth contest in Game One of the Western Conference Finals with the home Chicago Wolves emerging with a 5-4 overtime decision.

Four different skaters lit the lamp for the Heat, including Luke Philp, Walker Duehr, Eetu Tuulola and Connor Zary, while defensemen Connor Mackey and Andy Welinski each nabbed a pair of assists in the game.

Josh Leivo opened the scoring for the Wolves, an edge that was short-lived as Philp evened the game 3:02 later, his first goal of the postseason, to force a tie through one period.

Duehr and Tuulola then struck in quick succession to start the second, the duo finding the back of the net in a span of just 1:28 to take a 3-1 edge, with Duehr cashing in on a breakaway and Tuulola scoring from a sharp angle. A resilient home side answered with consecutive goals later in the frame to knot the count once again through two periods.

The Wolves then took their second lead of the contest midway through the third, Stefan Noesen giving Chicago a 4-3 lead with a power play strike, but Zary answered less than a minute later with his first of the playoffs to draw even once again and push the game to overtime.

Chicago stole the win in the extra frame, Jamieson Rees scoring out of a netfront scramble to take Game One, 5-4.

NOTABLE

Luke Philp's score was his first career Calder Cup Playoff goal and first marker since March 27 at San Diego.

Martin Pospisil has assists in consecutive games after his helper on Philp's score.

Walker Duehr has goals in two of Stockton's last three games.

Connor Zary's score to tie the game in the third was his first Calder Cup Playoff goal.

Connor Mackey posted his first playoff multi-point game with a pair of assists. Andy Welinski had his second, also with two assists, with his previous coming in Game One of the Pacific Division Finals.

Stockton is 0-3 all-time in playoff games decided in overtime.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-for-4

STK PK - 0-for-3

THREE STARS

First - Josh Leivo (2g,1a)

Second - Stefan Noesen (1g,1a)

Third - Jamieson Rees (1g)

GOALIES

W - Alex Lyon (24 saves on 28 shots faced)

L - Dustin Wolf (35 saves on 40 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat and Wolves face off once again at Allstate Arena, Game Two of the Western Conference Finals on Monday, April 6, a 5 p.m. PT puck drop.

