Pelicans Unveil 25 Seasons Logo

March 20, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







The Myrtle Beach Pelicans have unveiled a new logo to celebrate their 25 seasons on the Grand Strand. The mark, created by Brandiose, centers on the Pelican head logo and "25 SEASONS". The design includes elements from the club's primary logo while also adding new elements to signify the milestone. These new elements include:

Four stars - one for each league championship

The use of a diamond as the containing shape

Incorporating a silver tone, which is a link to the traditional material used when celebrating a 25th anniversary

This logo will be featured in various uses throughout the 2024 season including on the Commemorative Ticket Giveaway on Saturday, April 6, on merchandise that will soon be available in the team shop, and more.

During the club's tenure in Myrtle Beach, they have won four Carolina League Championships (1999, 2000, 2015, 2016), six South Division Championships (1999, 2000, 2008, 2014, 2015, 2016), and have seen 214 former Pelicans make their Major League debut.

The Pelicans' 2024 season opens at home against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on April 5. Single game tickets as well as Season Ticket Memberships are available now. For more information or to purchase, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com, call (843) 918-6000, or stop by the Pelicans Front Office located at 1251 21st Ave. N. in Myrtle Beach.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from March 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.