2024 Ronnie Roberts Classic Announced for March 28th and 29th

The Lynchburg Hillcats are proud to announce the return of the Ronnie Roberts Classic to Bank of the James Stadium.

This year, the Ronnie Roberts Classic will take place over two days, Thursday, March 28th and Friday, March 29th, with eight local programs participating in the event. Each night will consist of two games featuring high school teams from around our community.

Beginning at 5 p.m. each night, the local high school teams will play an official VHSL game on the field at Bank of the James Stadium. Thursday's matchups include LCA vs. Heritage at 5 p.m. and EC Glass vs. Amherst at 7:30 p.m. On Friday, Brookville and Liberty Bedford will square off at 5 p.m. with Jefferson Forest and Rustburg to end the Ronnie Roberts Classic at 7:30 p.m.

The Ronnie Roberts Classic was officially launched in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide graduating high school seniors once last chance to play baseball for their community. Named in honor of former Hillcats general manager, Ronnie Roberts, the event seeks to capture his heart for the community and his love for baseball.

Roberts began his career with the Hillcats as the head groundskeeper in 1991 before working his way up to assistant general manager in 1993, and the general manager in 2016.

Tickets for the 2024 Ronnie Roberts Classic are $8 general admission seating. Tickets are first come, first serve, and can be purchased at the box office. All ticket proceeds from the event will go back to the hosting high schools.

For any questions, please contact Lincoln Evans at levans@lynchburg-hillcats.com.

