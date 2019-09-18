NFL, NBA, NHL stats



Pelicans Unveil 2020 Schedule

September 18, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.  - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Class A-Advanced affiliate of  the  Chicago  Cubs,  are  pleased  to  announce  their  2020  schedule. For  the  seventh  consecutive season, the Pelicans' schedule has been arranged to ensure the greatest opportunity for both the local community and the millions of annual Grand Strand visitors to attend a game at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

The  140-game  2020  regular  season  slate  features  70  contests  at  TicketReturn.Com  Field  at  Pelicans Ballpark.  The  summer months  encompass the bulk  of  the Pelicans  home  schedule  with 42  of  the  70 contests played in June (12), July (16), and August (14).  Throughout the entire schedule the Pelicans play at least one game in the Grand Strand each calendar week.

The  Pelicans  begin  the  2020  campaign  at  home  on  April  9  with  a  seven-game  homestand  with  four games  against  the  Wilmington  BlueRocks  (Kansas  City  Royals)  and  three  with  Fredericksburg Baseball  (Washington  Nationals),  formerly  the  Potomac  Nationals.  Following  a  seven-game  trip  to Frederick  and  Salem,  the  Birds  return  for  a  four-game  series  on  April  23  with  the  Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago White Sox) to wrap up the April home schedule.  

During  the  first  two  months  of  the  season  Myrtle  Beach  will  welcome  seven  of  the  nine  Carolina League teams to the Grand Strand.  The 13 home games in May will bring to town the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox), Down East Wood Ducks (Texas Rangers), Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Indians), and  Frederick  Keys  (Baltimore  Orioles).    The  Carolina  Mudcats  (Milwaukee  Brewers)  and  the Fayetteville Woodpeckers make their first trip to Myrtle Beach on June 9 and 25 respectively.

All  Southern  Division  foes  will  visit  TicketReturn.Com  Field  at  Pelicans  Ballpark  for  at  least  two series. Down East and Fayetteville will play ten contests each in Myrtle Beach, followed by Winston-Salem  with  seven  and  Carolina  with  six.    Of  the  Northern  Division  squads,  Salem  has  the  most contests at the Pelicans with 12, followed by Wilmington with seven and Frederick, Lynchburg, and Fredericksburg with six each.

For the first time since 2014 the Birds will finish the season at home.  The four-game series will feature a match-up with the Down East Wood Ducks. 

The  2020  season  features  the  highest  number  of  weekday  games  in  franchise  history,  resulting  in  a higher frequency of the fan favorite promotions such as $2 Tacos & Tallboys (12 Tuesdays), Wiener Wednesdays (13), and Thirsty Thursdays (14).  While the full promotional schedule will be released at a  later  date,  fans  can  expect  fireworks  shows  on  Opening  Night  and  July  3.  Additionally,  2020  will bring  the  return  of  Palmetto  State  Saturdays  where  South  Carolina  residents  receive  $3  off  game tickets by showing their ID at the Anderson Brothers Bank Box Office at TicketReturn.Com Field.  

The 2020 season will be the 22nd season for the Pelicans franchise and sixth as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. Season memberships for the 2020 season are available now.  For more information or to purchase your 2020 membership visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Front Office.

