Pelicans to Host Online Charity Bobblehead Challenge

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are teaming up with Carolina Cool, WPDE, and Gator 107.9 to feature the Adam Dellinger vs. Ed Piotrowski Charity Bobblehead Challenge. Fans will have the opportunity to pick a bobblehead of their choosing for a $20 charitable donation. Both bobbleheads will be available through the team website and online store beginning Tuesday, October 13 at 10am EST. Complete details as well as a link to the bobbleheads are available at myrtlebeachpelicans.com/bobbleheadchallenge.

Proceeds from the Adam bobblehead will benefit the family of Maddie McKnight and proceeds from the Ed bobblehead will benefit the MakeâAâWish Foundation and The Salvation Army.

"The charity bobblehead challenge is certainly different than our traditional method of distributing bobbleheads," stated Pelicans General Manager Ryan Moore. "But we've chosen this approach because we do not view this promotion as a giveaway but instead as a fundraiser designed to do the most good. We're excited to be partnering with Adam and Ed and know that this wouldn't be possible without their support."

Maddie Mcknight was a young Seaside Elementary School Student who battled Rett Syndrome. Tragically, Maddie, a second grader at Seaside, lost her battle with the debilitating illness earlier this year. This rare, nonâinherited genetic postnatal neurological disorder occurs primarily in girls and more rarely in boys. Rett syndrome leads to severe impairments, affecting nearly every aspect of the child's life.

"I have the honor to be able to work with, and support several Grand Strand Charities. Many of these charities impact hundreds of folks, stated Adam Dellinger, host of the Gator Morning Show. "Sometimes though, it's really great to be able to help one person or a single family.

Maddie's story hit close to home for me as the father of a young girl, and I'm thankful to be ableto use the Charity Bobblehead Challenge to help her family during this unimaginably difficult time. Maddie's family is hampered with medical expenses, and hopefully, through this fundraiser, we can work to ease their burden."

The Salvation Army exists to meet human needs wherever, whenever, and however we can. Through programs that serve the mind, body, and soul, we alleviate the effects of poverty, then work to address root causes.

Every 34 minutes MakeâAâWish® grants the wish of a child diagnosed with a critical illness in the United States and its territories. They believe that a wish experience can be a gameâchanger. This one belief guides them in everything they do and inspires them to grant wishes that change the lives of the kids they serve.

"During the pandemic, everyone is struggling," stated Ed Piotrowski. "I chose the Salvation Army as one of the beneficiaries because of the incredible work they do in our community helping people get their basic needs met. The other half of the proceeds will benefit the MakeâAâ Wish Foundation. No child should ever have to deal with a lifeâthreatening medical condition. By fulfilling their wishes, I hope to take their minds off their illness and bring joy to their lives. More importantly, I hope it gives them the strength and courage to battle and beat their illness."

ABOUT ADAM DELLINGER: Adam's accent and love of the Tarheels originate from a small town outside of Winstonâ Salem, North Carolina. He and his wife, Corri, tag team wrangle their 4âyearâold daughter, and their two dogs, Jordan and Grayson. When he's not cutting up on the Gator Morning Show he's playing everything from John Mayer to Muddy Waters on the guitar. You may even find him playing in the Praise and Worship band at Life Church on Sundays. Adam loves God, his family, and the Myrtle Beach community.

ABOUT ED PIOTROWSKI: Ed Piotrowski is ABC 15's Chief Meteorologist. He has spent his entire 29 year broadcast career in the coastal Carolinas. He earned his B.S. degree in Meteorology from North Carolina State University, received Magna Cum Laude honors and holds the Seal of Approval from the American Meteorological Society. In his 26 years in South Carolina, Ed has been nominated for an Emmy, named Best Weathercaster in the Carolinas by the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas, Best Weathercaster in South Carolina twice by the South Carolina Broadcasters Association. In 2018, he received the John Coleman National award for his coverage before, during and after Hurricane Florence. Additionally, in 2018, he received the prestigious Honorary Life Membership Award from the South Carolina Broadcast Association for demonstrating exceptional service to broadcasting in South Carolina. Ed has been named Best ofthe Beach 15 years in a row and in 2018, was named Myrtle Beach's Citizen of the Year. Each year, Ed visits and speaks to thousands of people at various schools, churches, civic groups, charity functions, and festivals. His extensive knowledge of tropical weather and eagerness to speak to the community enable him to keep his viewers fully award of potentially dangerous weather situations.

