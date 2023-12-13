Pelicans' Tiffany Sharp Named Chef of the Year

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are proud to share that Tiffany Sharp, Head Chef at Pelicans Ballpark, has been named the 2023 Chef of the Year by the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association (MBAHA). Chef Tiffany was presented with her award this morning at the annual MBAHA Awards Ceremony.

"I have enjoyed my seven years at Pelicans Ballpark," said Sharp. "I am humbled by the award with all of the talent in Myrtle Beach, but really couldn't do it without the support of the entire food and beverage department."

A graduate of the Academy of Culinary Arts in Atlantic County, New Jersey, Chef Tiffany has been in the food industry for 20 years with experience covering both front and back of house positions. She joined the Pelicans as head chef in 2017 and ever since has been an integral part of the team that serves an average of 4,000+ fans each game.

"Tiffany is an integral part of our food and beverage efforts and we are so proud to have her as a part of our team," stated Pelicans President Ryan Moore. "With thousands of restaurants on the Grand Strand filled with extremely talented chefs, it's an incredible honor for Chef Tiffany to receive this award."

Over the past seven years Chef Tiffany has handled every catering event that has taken place within Pelicans Ballpark. These events ranged in size from 20 to as many as 900 for the Myrtle Beach City picnic. Each of these events have been a success in large part due to her preparation, execution, and professionalism. Furthermore, her food and presentation has led to record years for the club's catered hospitality spaces such as the picnic area, beach, and suites - which are used by many Myrtle Beach businesses, organizations, and groups, as well as those visiting the Grand Strand. Outside of the Pelicans, Chef Tiffany has donated her time to feed the local police department for breakfast, and has also participated in Taste of the Town to help funding for St. Andrews Catholic Church.

In all her years at Pelicans Ballpark, Tiffany has been tested with various tasks and has risen to the challenge each time. She has gone above and beyond to make sure the customer experience is top notch. The Pelicans are proud to celebrate her win in this category and thank the MBAHA for recognizing her talents and contributions to the ballpark experience, the Myrtle Beach community, and the hospitality industry.

Sharp's win, along with all 2023 Hospitality Award Recipients, was announced earlier this month via e-newsletter by the MBAHA stating, "We are thrilled to announce that recipients have been selected for the Myrtle Beach Hospitality Awards, and we couldn't be more excited to share their outstanding accomplishments. These remarkable individuals have truly excelled in their respective roles, contributing significantly to the hospitality industry."

Chef Tiffany's signature, and secret, chicken recipe is a favorite of all picnic attendees. The Pelicans look forward to adding a brand new Chef Tiffany signature item to the ballpark menu in 2024. Opening Night is set for April 5, 2024 and season memberships, hospitality spaces, and single game tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com.

