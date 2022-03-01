Pelicans Single-Game Tickets Available Beginning March 18

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans will release single-game tickets for purchase beginning Friday, March 18. Tickets for all 2022 home contests, including Opening Night and July 3rd, will be available for purchase at the Anderson Brothers Bank Box Office at Pelicans Ballpark beginning at 5PM.

As a 'thank you' for supporting the Birds, the club is providing FREE ADMISSION to a special Season Kick-Off Fireworks Extravaganza on March 18. Tickets purchased to any 2022 Pelicans game including single game tickets, season memberships, and flex books qualifies for free admission to the event. Those who have already purchased season memberships or flex books will receive entry into the fireworks extravaganza. Proof of purchase of a 2022 Pelicans ticket is all that is required for entry.

The Season Kick-ÂOff Fireworks Extravaganza is presented by Better Brands and will begin at 6PM and conclude with a Munnerlyn Pyrotechnics fireworks show at 8PM. While fans are used to watching the fireworks shows from the stands at Pelicans Ballpark, this event will afford the rare experience of watching this fireworks show from the field. Fans are encouraged to bring blankets and stretch out on the field (please note that chairs will not be allowed on the field). The event is an extension of the Birds' in-season Family Friday promotion and will feature the popular $25 Family Meal Deal which includes 4 hot dogs, 4 Pepsi, and a bucket of popcorn. Additional concessions, including alcohol, will be available throughout the event.

The club will be offering an exclusive early access pre-sale to all 2022 tickets to e-newsletter recipients beginning March 11. Everyone who signs up for the Pelicans Newsletter by March 10 will receive the special access code. Those wishing to join the newsletter can sign-up here.

In addition to the single-game ticket announcement, the Pelicans are excited to unveil their 2022 promotional schedule and highlight their weekly specials, fireworks dates, and several can't miss theme nights.

WEEKLY PROMOTIONS: These season-long promotions include numerous fan favorites.

- Tuesday - Tacos & Tallboys: Enjoy $2 Tacos and $3 Tallboys every Tuesday from April 26 to September 6 courtesy of Fiesta Mexicana, Better Brands, WMBF News, and 106.5 NASH FM. These tasty tacos and ice cold tallboys of Corona, Modelo, and Landshark are available on the Budweiser Thirst Inning Deck. Tacos are available while supplies last and the drink special runs until 8PM.

- Wednesday - Weiner Wednesday: Delicious Hebrew National hot dogs are half price all game long every Wednesday courtesy of 106.5 NASH FM.

- Thursday - Thirsty Thursday: Thirsty Thursday presented by Axelrod & Associates, Better Brands, WPDE, and Gator 107.9 features $2 Bud and Bud Light 16oz. cans, and $3 glasses of Duplin Winery wine until 8PM.

- Friday - Family Friday + Fireworks: The ultimate family night out returns in 2022 courtesy of Anderson Brothers Bank, WMBF News, and Mix 97.7. Every Friday features a post-game Fireworks Extravaganza, a $25 family meal deal (4 hot dogs, 4 soft drinks, and a bucket of popcorn), and kid-friendly themes. Kids 12 & under will also be able to run the bases after the fireworks show courtesy of Broadway Grand Prix. Additionally, every Friday at Pelicans Ballpark kids 12 & under will receive a FREE Fun Zone wristband courtesy of Rockin' Jump with the donation of an item from the approved Backpack Buddies list . All items will help provide food for hungry children in Horry County.

- Saturday - Sippin' Saturday: Back by popular demand, Saturdays will again feature $2 Bud and Bud Light 16oz.

cans, $3 glasses of Duplin Winery wine, and $25 mega mug mixed drinks. Saturday drink specials run until 7PM and are presented by RipTydz Oceanfront Grille & Rooftop Bar. 2022 also brings the return of First Responder Saturdays courtesy of 707 Indoor Shooting Range as well as Embrace a Veteran Saturdays courtesy of Conway Medical Center.

- Sunday - Sunday Fun Day: Sundays in 2022 bring the return of pre-game catch on the field (open to fans of all ages). Fireworks return to Sundays this season beginning June 19 and run through the end of the season. Kids 12 & under will also be able to run the bases after each Sunday fireworks show courtesy of Broadway Grand Prix.

Additionally, each game military personnel and first responders can save $3 when they show their badge or ID at the Anderson Brothers Bank Box Office at Pelicans Ballpark or purchase their tickets online via GovX. This offer is courtesy of 707 Indoor Shooting Range and Conway Medical Center.

FIREWORKS: The 2022 season will feature 20 post-Âgame Fireworks Extravaganzas courtesy of Munnerlyn Pyrotechnics.

Dates include Opening Night, July 3, every Friday night, and every Sunday beginning June 19.

CAN'T MISS THEME NIGHTS: While a complete listing of the Pelicans' promotional calendar is available at myrtlebeachpelicans.com/promotions, here are a few of the topârated theme nights:

- April 15: Dinosaur Night at the Ballpark presented by Ed's Dinosaurs Live

- April 16: Bark in the Park presented by River Oaks Animal Hospital, Pelicans Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway presented by WMBF News & 106.5 NASH FM

- May 1: Splash's Birthday Bash presented by Carolina Cool & Surfwater Promotions

- May 14: Military Appreciation Night presented by Campers Inn RV, Sunbelt Rentals, & Conway Medical Center

- June 2: Pirate Night

- June 4: Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Lighthouse Behavioral Health Hospital

- June 5: Cancer Survivor Night presented by Conway Medical Center

- June 18: The Final Swim ft. a Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway

- July 1â3: Red, White, & Blue Weekend

- August 5: Dinosaur Night at the Ballpark presented by Ed's Dinosaurs Live

- August 12: 4th Annual Deaf Awareness Night presented by Young Talkers ONâFIELD LOOK: In addition to the Pelicans home jerseys, the full array of the club's onâfield collection will be seen regularly throughout the 2022 season.

- Palmetto State: April 17 | May 1, 15 | June 19 | August 7, 14

- Pirate Pelican: Every Thursday beginning June 2

- Pelícanos de Myrtle Beach: June 5, July 17, August 28

GAME TIMES FOR THE 2022 SEASON: First pitch for all weekday games is scheduled for 7:05 PM with gates opening at 6PM. With the exception of July 2, July 3, and September 11, all weekend games (SaturdayâSunday) will begin at 6:05 PM with gates opening at 5PM. July 2 will begin at 7:05 PM, July 3 will begin at 7:03 PM, and September 11 will begin at 5:05 PM. Gates will open one hour prior to game time on July 2 and September 11. July 3 gates will open at 5:30 PM.

The Pelicans' 2022 season opens on the road in Charleston, SC on April 8 against the RiverDogs. The home opener is set for April 12 against the Augusta GreenJackets. Game time on April 12 is 7:05 PM and gates open at 5:30 PM. Season tickets are available now. For more information visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com, call (843) 918â6000, or visit the Pelicans Front Office.

