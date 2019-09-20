Pelicans Host Thirsty Thursday Trick-Or-Treat

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans have partnered with WMBF News, 106.5 NASH FM and 98.5 KISS FM to host the third annual safe Trick-or-Treat event at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, October 24. Kids 12 & under will be invited onto the field for a safe trick-or-treat around the warning track. Additionally, attendees can enjoy live music by Julio Navarro, Thirsty Thursday drink specials, as well as a variety of food and other beverage specials. Admission to the event is free and open to all ages.

Event specials will include:

- $1 draft beer (12oz. domestic and craft)

- $1 soft drinks (16oz. Pepsi products)

- $2 cans & bottles of beer

- $2.00 glasses of Duplin Winery wine

- $2 hot dogs

- $3 sausages, fries, and chicken tenders

"The Thirsty Thursday Trick-or-Treat event has quickly become an off-season staple for the Pelicans and we are thrilled to once again host families and fans of all ages for a night of fun at the ballpark," stated Pelicans General Manager Ryan Moore.

For more information regarding the event please call the Pelicans Front Office at 843-918-6000.

