Pelicans Ballpark Named Top Gameday Experience for 4th Consecutive Year

Stadium Journey has released their annual ballpark rankings and has once again named Pelicans Ballpark as the top rated Gameday Experience for Low-A baseball. This marks the fourth consecutive year that the Myrtle Beach Pelicans have held the top spot in their classification.

Per the Stadium Journey article, the Low-A division of Minor League Baseball consists of the Carolina League, the Florida League, and the California League. Stadium Journey writers have visited all of these ballparks, and have presented their 2022 rankings based on their FANFARE ranking system. They note that there were several ties, with many being broken by any existing crowd scores. The Pelicans received a FANFARE rating of 4.71 and a Crowd Score rating of 4.57.

"We're extremely honored to receive the number one ranking from Stadium Journey," stated Pelicans Team President Ryan Moore. "We take great pride in our ballpark experience and put a lot of effort into creating a fun and engaging atmosphere that will keep fans coming back to the ballpark."

The official review by Stadium Journey called Pelicans Ballpark "an excellent minor league facility" with "an unusually good amount of food and entertainment available for children to make attending a game a great experience". The review encompasses all aspects of the fan experience including food and beverage, atmosphere, neighborhood, fans, access, return on investment, and extras. After rating and providing details in each category, the review concludes with these final thoughts, "Great food; excellent choice of craft beers; free parking; nearby Broadway at the Beach; Splash and Slider; friendly welcoming staff; and Myrtle Beach combine to make [Pelicans Ballpark] an easy choice for your visit. It is one of the best in the minors."

