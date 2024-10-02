Pelicans Ballpark Grabs Top Spot for a 6th Consecutive Year

October 2, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Stadium Journey has released their annual ballpark rankings and once again, Pelicans Ballpark has been rated as the top Gameday Experience for Single-A baseball. This marks the sixth straight year that the Myrtle Beach Pelicans have held the top spot in their classification.

Per the Stadium Journey article, the Low-A division of Minor League Baseball, also known as Single-A, consists of the Carolina League, the Florida League, and the California League. Stadium Journey writers have visited all of these ballparks, and have presented their 2024 rankings based on their FANFARE ranking system. This system considers a ballpark's concessions, gameday atmosphere, surrounding neighborhood, access, return on investment, and more. The Pelicans received a FANFARE rating of 4.71.

"We're excited to once again be ranked as the number one Single-A ballpark by Stadium Journey," stated Pelicans Team President Ryan Moore. "To be recognized with having the best Fan Experience in our classification for six consecutive years is a testament to Myrtle Beach and the entire Grand Strand community. Having a great mix of local residents and visitors attending every game makes for a fun and exciting night out at the ballpark. All the credit goes to our incredible full-time and game day staff who are dedicated to maximizing the fan experience every time we open our gates, because every day is opening day for someone."

Fans can enjoy the #1 ballpark experience by securing a season membership today. Limited availability single game tickets are also available now for the Pelicans' 2025 season. Fans can purchase online at MyrtleBeachPelicans.com, over the phone at 843-918-6000, or in person at Pelicans Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from October 2, 2024

Pelicans Ballpark Grabs Top Spot for a 6th Consecutive Year - Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.